The flattening of a vacant row of properties on King Street is due to start on Monday, July 25, and will continue between 8am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, for six weeks.

Numbers five to 31 will be cleared to make room for the new 215,000 sq ft DWP offices, which will provide jobs for more than 3,000 civil servants. Landscaping work will also be carried out in the surrounding area, with new footpaths and cycle paths added.

The development is part of the council’s push to create ‘a better Blackpool’. Other town centre projects include a £300m entertainment complex, a 1,306 space multi-storey car park, new hotels, and the extension of the tram tracks to North Station.

The houses earmarked for demolition

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “The demolition will be dusty and noisy but dust prevention techniques will be used to limit the disruption to neighbours. Access to the surrounding businesses will remain unaffected.”

Site preparation for the new DWP building, based at Bickerstaffe Square, began in early 2022.