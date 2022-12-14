Six pictures as Sleeping Beauty panto stars from Grand Theatre visit children at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
The magic of Christmas came to the children’s ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with a flying visit from some of the cast of the Sleeping Beauty pantomime at the Grand Theatre.
Top panto and stand-up comedy star Steve Royle led the way as the talented troupe brought festive fun, laughter and smiles all round.
The young patients and their parents were enchanted by Silly Billy’s madcap juggling antics, while the panto’s dashing Prince Philip even got down on one knee to propose to young patient Rosie Reynolds.
The colourful dame Nurse Nelly (Philip Meeks) also joined the nurse’s station to help man the phones and bring some Christmas cheer.
Health Play Specialist at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Rosanne Norman, invited the pantomime to visit the children’s wards and echoed the positive response from the children who were visited on the day.
"It was a great moral booster,” she said. “Not just for the children, but the families and our colleagues during this festive time.
"Hospital isn't always the nicest place to be, especially when you are feeling unwell but seeing Sleeping Beauty and the cast transported us all to somewhere magical."
Sleeping Beauty is at Blackpool Grand Theatre until Sunday, January 1, with matinee and evening performances.
Details of tickets and availability at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or by calling 01253 290190.