Blackpool Music School has opened as one of the resort’s warm spaces for the winter.

The premises in Waterloo Road are open every Monday until the end of March, including Boxing Day next week, to offer hospitality and company in a cosy atmosphere.

A two-course meal and entertainment are provided and the Music School is open for separate morning and afternoon sessions, held 11am to 12.30 and 1pm to 2.30 respectively.

John Shaw of Blackpool Music School said: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity with the support of Blackpool Council and MyChef to become a warm hub for the community.

"We look forward to welcoming people who might be struggling with the cost of living, heating their homes and want some respite and hope they enjoy the facilities.”

As spaces are limited, people wishing to go along to the warm hub at the Music School are asked to book a space on 01253-695398 or call in at 420 Waterloo Road.

