Six incredible moments captured on camera by Fylde coast photographers

Fylde coast photographers shared some of their best snaps for an annual awards evening.

North Fylde Photographic Society presented awards to Angela Carr, from Pilling, Nicky Greenwood, from St Annes and Kean Brown, from Blackpool.

They are all members of the North Fylde Photographic Society (NF PS) which meets on Tuesday evenings at St Martin and St Hilda's Church in Carleton.

Wayne Paulo, spokesman for the group, said: “It was a good night, made even more special as it was Angela’s birthday.

"If you look at the table in the picture, most of the trophies were Angela’s!

"The night was finished by the banjo players, Buzz Cadillac and the Lightning Rods (Clare Corvette and Bobby Buick) with special guest, Paul Pontiac, the NF PS chairman”.

The Society is now on its summer break until August 29.

Visit https://northfylde-ps.co.uk/ for more details.

1 . Photo awards If Only... by Kean Brown who won an award from the North Fylde Photographic Society Photo: Kean Brown Photo Sales

2 . Photo awards Nicky Greenwood photographs on display in Cleveleys Library Photo: Nicky Greenwood Photo Sales

3 . Photo awards North Fylde Photographic Society held their annual award night. Awards were given out to (left to right) Angela Carr, Nicky Greenwood and Kean Brown Photo: Wayne Paulo Photo Sales

4 . Photo awards Indian Elephants At Play by Kean Brown Photo: Kean Brown Photo Sales