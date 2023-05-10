News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time

Six incredible moments captured on camera by Fylde coast photographers

Fylde coast photographers shared some of their best snaps for an annual awards evening.

By Julia Bennett
Published 10th May 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:25 BST

North Fylde Photographic Society presented awards to Angela Carr, from Pilling, Nicky Greenwood, from St Annes and Kean Brown, from Blackpool.

They are all members of the North Fylde Photographic Society (NF PS) which meets on Tuesday evenings at St Martin and St Hilda's Church in Carleton.

Wayne Paulo, spokesman for the group, said: “It was a good night, made even more special as it was Angela’s birthday.

"If you look at the table in the picture, most of the trophies were Angela’s!

"The night was finished by the banjo players, Buzz Cadillac and the Lightning Rods (Clare Corvette and Bobby Buick) with special guest, Paul Pontiac, the NF PS chairman”.

The Society is now on its summer break until August 29.

Visit https://northfylde-ps.co.uk/ for more details.

If Only... by Kean Brown who won an award from the North Fylde Photographic Society

1. Photo awards

If Only... by Kean Brown who won an award from the North Fylde Photographic Society Photo: Kean Brown

Photo Sales
Nicky Greenwood photographs on display in Cleveleys Library

2. Photo awards

Nicky Greenwood photographs on display in Cleveleys Library Photo: Nicky Greenwood

Photo Sales
North Fylde Photographic Society held their annual award night. Awards were given out to (left to right) Angela Carr, Nicky Greenwood and Kean Brown

3. Photo awards

North Fylde Photographic Society held their annual award night. Awards were given out to (left to right) Angela Carr, Nicky Greenwood and Kean Brown Photo: Wayne Paulo

Photo Sales
Indian Elephants At Play by Kean Brown

4. Photo awards

Indian Elephants At Play by Kean Brown Photo: Kean Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:FyldeSt Annes