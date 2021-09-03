Sisters' marathon charity cycle ride inspired by their dad

Becky Watton, 35, Abi Green, 38, and Jodie D’Enrico, 40, are aiming to raise more than £10,000 for Prostate Cancer UK by taking on the 956 miles distance between Lands End to John O’Groats.

But the marathon ride will be on Lancashire's roads, beginning and ending in their home town of Lytham on every one of the 14 days it will take.

The sisters were inspired after their dad Glenn Campbell, 65, a keen cyclist, was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour a year ago.

Becky Watton, Abi Green and Jodie DEnrico with their dad Glenn Campbell

The girls said: “We decided to take on this two week challenge, for Prostate Cancer UK, because every man deserves an opportunity to fight this devastating disease.

"We are keeping it close to home so we can set off and return to our parents' home every day and hopefully Dad can join us on the ride.

"Dad is our world and if we can help raise enough awareness and life saving money to give the many grandads, dads, brothers and partners out there a fighting chance - we will do everything in our power.

"While we do not know how long Dad will respond to treatment, as a family, we will remain cautiously optimistic and committed in our fight against this disease.”

All three sisters are former pupils of St John's Primary, now incorporated into Lytham CE Primary, and Lytham St Annes High School. Abi still lives in Lytham while Becky is now based in Warwickshire and Jodie in Cheshire.

Abi, like her dad, is a keen cyclist and both have tackled the Lands End to John o'Groats ride for real previously, but Becky and Jodie are new to long-distance cycling.

"We have been training hard and are ready," said Becky. "We'll be going out around 9am every day and covering different routes of around 70 miles each per day, with two rest days among the 16 days we have allowed."

Nicola Tallett, Director of Fundraising and Supporter Engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK and the Covid-19 pandemic has made living with a diagnosis only harder.

"Thankfully, the support of the Campbell girls and so many other wonderfully generous people has allowed us to continue funding research into better tests and treatments, to stop prostate cancer being a killer.

“Hard times show what people stand for. When the future is uncertain and the choices are tough, we stand for men with prostate cancer. We thank Jodie, Abi and Becky for going that extra mile.”

To help the sisters continue to raise money visit the ride’s fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pedallingforprostatecancertour.

