A Cleveleys man has spoken about the kindness of Sir Bobby Charlton, ahead of the legend's funeral on Monday.

Barry Meacham, who grew up in the Cheetham area of Manchester, has a special memory of the star dating back to 1963.

Barry, now 76, said: "When I was 15 I used to play for Manchester Boys in the morning and watch Manchester United in the afternoon.

"In those days, you bought a programme and you'd get a token. If you had enough tokens, you were allowed to apply for an FA Cup ticket."

Manchester United players after winning the 1963 FA Cup Final against Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, 25th May 1963. United won 3-1. From left to right, Tony Dunne, Bobby Charlton, team captain Noel Cantwell, Pat Crerand, Albert Quixall, David Herd and Johnny Giles (far right). (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

That year, Manchester United had secured a place in the final at Wembley against Leicester City.

Barry, who went on home, away and reserve games, was determined to get a ticket, but found he was short of the required token number by just one.

Undeterred, two days after the token requirement was announced by the club, he went to watch a reserve match to get another programme and token, taking along an envelope containing all of the others and his application form.

But when he went to hand it into the office, he found it was boarded up with a sign saying all tickets had been sold.

Barry with his grandaughter

He said: "I don't remember crying, but I was very upset.”

Bobby’s intervention

"I was stood there with my envelope in my hand when I saw Bobby Charlton walking towards the players entrance.

"In those days you were told to be polite, so I went over to him and said 'Mr Charlton, please can I have your autograph?', and turned the envelope over to the blank side.

Barry aged 6, the age when he started attending Manchester United games.

"He started writing, then asked what the envelope was for.

"He turned it over and could see it was an application for a ticket.

"He said: 'Is everything in? The return address and everything in order? I said yes. Then he said to hang on, he'd be five minutes.

"When he came back he'd got me a signed picture and said he'd put my application on the top of the pile, and that I'd hear in two or three days."

Sir Bobby Charlton - one of England's greatest players who continued his association with Manchester United up until his death.

Barry added: "I was absolutely gushing, and when I got home I explained to my father, who was a Manchester City fan.

"He said: ‘You've got about as much chance as pigs can fly, you're stupid’. But then three days later, an envelope came through the door”.

The match

United won the match 3–1, with a goal from Denis Law and two from David Herd, lifting the trophy for the third time. Ken Keyworth scored Leicester's goal.

Barry travelled down by coach and sat behind the goal where Dennis Law scored.

He said: “It was a great day. In those days it was amazing how well-behaved fans were. I was stood near some Leicester fans who had snuck in our end, and there wasn’t any trouble.”

Sir Bobby

Sir Bobby’s funeral will be held at Manchester Cathedral on Monday, with 1,000 people expected to attend.

His funeral cortege will pass Old Trafford on its way to the cathedral, with fans and members of the public invited to pay their respects along the route.

Barry said: "You hear on the TV about the nice things Bobby Charlton did, and it's true, that's the kind of man he was.