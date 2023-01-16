Despite rubbing shoulders with legends of the showbiz world as a successful professional cabaret and show singer, the 75-year-old had her sights set on achieving the seal of approval from a leading arts academy.

After meeting local drama tutor, Sarah Jane Stone, Lynda decided to throw everything into working towards the prestigious ‘Gold Award in Acting’ from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Lynda, from Hambleton, took the examination in November 2022 and has just found out she received a High Merit in her results.

Lynda McMurray (left) pictured with tutor Sarah Jane Stone after receiving ‘Gold Award in Acting’ from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art

Her delighted tutor Sarah Jane, from Poulton, said Lynda is thought to be one of the oldest candidates to achieve this renowned award from the Academy.

She said: “Most students have studied the art of acting for many years, both practical and theory, and work their way up through the grades to gold standard. Lynda wanted to go straight for it and worked extremely hard over six months before we felt she was ready to undertake it. She was thorough, conscientious, and extremely enthusiastic. I am beyond proud of her amazing achievement and am so happy she has fulfilled her dream.”

Lynda originates from Liverpool and is well known on the cabaret and show circuit. However, she never had any formal training so she decided to go for it after meeting Sarah Jane.

She said: “Sarah Jane was just the best teacher; patient, kind, encouraging and extremely knowledgeable. I am so grateful to her for helping me achieve this and have gained a lifelong friend.”

Lynda still regularly performs for charity across the Fylde coast, and was recently guest speaker at the Friends of the Grand meeting where she performed some of her exam acting pieces. Both Sarah Jane and Lynda also recently sang

for local rest home residents over the Christmas period.

Sarah Jane became a professional child performer at the age of five, appearing with many stars over the years both on TV and on stage.

She formed a theatre company, Premier Theatre Company, alongside her husband in 1995. It led her to stage, direct and choreograph numerous large scale musical and dramatic productions including Jane Eyre The Musical, The Producers, Stepping Out, The Full Monty and a two-year concert tour of An Evening of Smash Hit Musicals. During this time, they raised more than £100,000 for local and national charities.

Sarah Jane teaches privately in one to one sessions, covering acting, musical theatre, and vocals for exams, auditions and confidence. She takes only a select number of pupils and may have some minimal vacancies from April 2023.

She also leads the ‘Macmillan Sings Out’ singing group which is a health and wellbeing group open to anyone from experienced singers to beginners.

The group is held at Blackpool Carers Centre, on Newton Drive, fortnightly on Thursdays from 1pm until 2pm. Everyone is welcome.