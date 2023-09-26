A country singer who wanted to follow his dream and get a residency in Blackpool is all set to perform in the town this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A country singer who wanted to follow his dream and get a residency in Blackpool is all set to perform in the town this week.

Mike Greatrex, from Cardiff, says the resort is the UK’s answer to Las Vegas and he always wanted to be based in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has put his savings into the enterprise and has booked into a hotel since July, intending to stay in Blackpool as long as it takes to book a venue for the summer season.

Now he has the chance, after our story in the Gazette about Mike’s musical dream was spotted, opening up a golden chance.

He has a gig lined up at the New Oxford Hotel, on Albert Road, this Friday night at 8pm, with hopes of it becoming a regular residency.

Mike said: “It’s great to be given this chance.

"People still love those older country songs – the great tunes, the emotion, the stories – but no one out there seems to be singing them any more.

"I happen to know those songs like the back of my hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be performing as his alter ego, Johnny Doe, who speaks in an American drawl from the Deep South and dresses all in black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his dark attire and ever-present shades, Johnny Doe is a composite of Mike’s heroes – Johnny Cash, Elvis and Roy Orbison – and he sings songs made famous by them and many others.

Mike, who has written a number of own songs too, is also hopping to set up a country music club where he will be perform and tell the stories behind some of the larger than life character of the scene.

He added: "The big stars have Vegas – and Blackpool is Britain’s answer to Vegas, without doubt.

"I think holiday makers coming here will love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike says his country music club, where he will be perform the classics and tell the stories behind some of the larger than life characters of the scene, will be aimed at Blackpool residents rather than holidaymakers.

If anyone wants to contact Mike regarding his shows or plans for the club he can be reached via [email protected] or on 07856 155063.