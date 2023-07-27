Irish singer Sinéad, who changed her name to Shuhada in 2018, was found unresponsive in her London flat on Wednesday, July 26 aged just 56.

In a statement realeased on Wednesday evening, her family wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Numerous celebrities from across Lancashire have paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor, centre.

Amongst those paying tributes to the Nothing Compares 2 U singer are stars from across Lancashire. Take a look below:

Celebs pay tribute to Sinéad

Colleen Nolan tweeted: "Devastating and sad news on the loss of Sinead O'Connor. Thoughts with her family and friends at this time. X”

Her sister Anne shared a picture of Sinéad on Instagram with the caption: "Very saddened to hear about the passing of Sinéad O'Connor, she broke through the glass ceiling of music and was the voice for so many. Sinéad is a great loss and will be missed by many. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a Anam. ” [Translates to ‘At the right hand of God may her soul restl’]

In her post on Instagram, Ranvir Singh shared a picture of Sinéad alongside a memory of interviewing the star for Good Morning Britain.

Ranvir’s caption read: “She told me in 2021 @gmb that she was FOUR years old when she felt rhythm in her footsteps and she looked to God and said thank you for giving me music to get me out of this awkward life. 4 years old. She also talked about #barrymanilow and being a kiss-o-gram!! Thank you for giving so much of yourself to us. Rest in peace you incredible human soul. Totally gutted.”

Alfie Boe also shared a picture of Sinead on Instagram with the caption “Sweet Sinéad O’Conner Rest In Peace now.”

Christine McGuiness simply wrote “This news - she’s unreal” as she shared a video of Sinead singing Nothing Compared 2 U on her Instagram story, whilst John Simm’s story featured a picture of Sinead with the line “RIP”.

Zoe Ball also reposted the All of Board message in Sinead’s memory.

It reads: “ "NOTHING COMPARES.

AND NOBODY EVER WILL.

REST IN PEACE

SINEAD O'CONNOR