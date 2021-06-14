Simba needs a home

He is a confident rabbit who is always keen to see what’s going on around him. He is very relaxed when being groomed and he loves his food and will take treats from your hand which is a great way to build up a bond with him whilst he settles into his new home. Simba is looking for a female bunny who will provide him with much needed companionship. For information on suitable rabbit accommodation and what is required in terms of space, please contact the branch. Simba is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed and microchipped. His adoption fee is £60. Call 01253 703000