Signs designed by children of Thornton's Hawley Gardens hoped to promote speed awareness

Concerns about motorists speeding along Bourne Road and Hawley Gardens had been raised in recent months by residents and Lancashire County Councillor Andrea Kay

Coun Kay, who is also mayor of Wyre, supported residents earlier this year in their campaign for safety measures to be implemented in Bourne Road, including a footpath and improved lighting.

She said she had received many reports of HGVs and other vehicles travelling above the 20mph speed limit, prompting estate owners NPL Group to involve its young community in a colouring competition.

Hawley Gardens colouring competition winners with Mayor of Wyre Andrea Kay, Karen Archer from NPL Group, and deputy mayor Howard Ballard. Picture: NPL Group

Coun Kay said: "Speeding has got to slow down in the area, we have a lot of children there and Hawley Gardens is a beautiful area for families.

"People are speeding and not thinking, they could seriously injure or kill somebody.

"The pictures that the children have done are from the heart, they discussed with us what they had drawn and why, and I was so proud of the children in our community."

Karen Archer from NPL with runner-up Katie Burgess, four. Picture: NPL Group

The children taking part in the competition were awarded prizes donated by NPL.

First prize for the competition went to Eliza Thompson, nine, second prize was awarded to Alice Blundell, four, and Lacie Jo Carver, seven, bagged third prize.

Runners up included Kitty Woffenden, nine, Matilda Blundell, 10, and Katie Burgess, four.

Their signs will now be visible to motorists driving around Hawley Gardens, and Coun Kay and NPL hoped they would act as a deterrent for speeding going forward.

Karen Archer from NPL with second prize winner Alice Blundell, four. Picture: NPL Group

Karen Archer, business development manager for NPL, said: "It was so lovely to be able to meet with the children and their families, and it was great that they were so passionate about the site that they live on.

"It was fantastic to be a part of helping to make things safer for them. We wanted to see what we could do to help, so we came up with the idea of a competition which went down really well.

"We're looking forward to doing more things with the community in the future."

Mayor of Wyre Andrea Kay with first prize competition winner Eliza Thompson, nine. Picture: NPL Group

Karen Archer from NPL with runner-up Kitty Woffenden, nine. Picture: NPL Group