Construction workers found the writing which is thought to be the signatures of a W. Ranmor and Edwin Smith, dated March 25, 1900 and April 6, 1900 respectively.

It prompted Tower bosses to leave a lasting memory of 2022 and preserve the Circus’ history with a time capsule that has been placed within the newly refurbished Tower leg recess of the Circus to mark the countdown to its official reopening next month.

The time capsule is packed with handwritten letters, photographs, messages from pupils at Westminster Primary Academy in Blackpool and even a lateral flow Covid test and mask.

A time capsule has been hidden inside Blackpool Tower after signatures dating back more than 100 years were uncovered on the Circus ceiling during renovations

It has been hidden away for future generations to discover within the top of one of the four legs of Blackpool Tower.

Kenny Mew, general manager of The Blackpool Tower, said: “The time capsule is a moving collection of memories that tell the story of our present-day Blackpool Tower and all the lives it has touched.

“The Circus holds a special place in the hearts of so many people and it is steeped in heritage, which was proven by the discovery of signatures which dates back more than 100 years.

“We wanted to create a piece of history for future generations to find and prompt them to learn about this point in time.

“In 100 years, Covid will hopefully be another part of history, so it will no doubt be fascinating for people to hear about audiences wearing face coverings and us all doing regular lateral flow tests.”

The contents also include current copies of The Blackpool Tower Ballroom and Circus brochures have also been placed inside the capsule, together with a USB with video footage of the 4D Experience from the Tower Eye, a view which will most likely

evolve and change over time.

News articles of today and a personal note from Mr Mew addressed to the Tower’s future general manager have also been included.

The Circus will reopen following routine restoration works on April 2.

