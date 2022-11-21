The football-mad duo, from Treales, are raising funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and for the Bobby Moore Fund, which supports Cancer Research UK and is asking people to take on the keepy-uppy challenge as the FIFA World Cup gets underway.

The siblings are taking on the challenge in memory of their beloved late grandma Anne Tickle, who died of breast cancer in 2017.

It involves a daily round of keepy-uppies throughout November, which is bound to become increasingly competitive in the case of Lancaster University student Jack, 20, and Carr Hill High School pupil Holly, 15.

Holly and Jack Tickle, who are taking on a charity keepy-uppy challenge throughout November

Their mum Michelle Tickle said: “Both Jack and Holly play a lot of football and I can see the challenge becoming a real competition between the two of them.

“Rosemere Cancer Foundation is a charity very close to our hearts so it is wonderful that, as a family, we are able to continue supporting this incredibly worthwhile charity.”

Jack, who is in his final year of an English Language and Linguistics degree, now plays football for his university college team but played for Kirkham Juniors Football Club from the age of five and then represented Cardinal Newman College.

Holly currently plays for Liverpool FC U16 girls. She has represented Lancashire for the last four seasons and was part of the England U15 schoolgirls’ team last year.

Siblings Jack and Holly Tickle are raising funds for charity in memory of their beloved late grandma Anne Tickle (pictured), who died of breast cancer in 2017

Michelle, who is head of communications and publicity at Kirkham Grammar School, will be detailing the pair’s progress through her Facebook page and other social media.

The siblings, who hope to raise £300, are showing their determination every day.

On day seven, they mixed things up a bit by challenging each other to do the most keepy-uppies with a toilet roll.

And when Holly twisted her ankle in football training one evening, which resulted in her having one foot in a protective boot, they came up with another way to complete their daily challenge. The duo decided they would try and do as many keepy-uppies as they could using just their right leg!

Michelle added: “What a great effort from them both. Thank you to everyone who has donated so far. It is much appreciated.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraises to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at eight hospitals throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, as well as at Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. The cancer centre is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

The Bobby Moore Fund was set up to raise money for pioneering bowel cancer research folloiwng the death of footballer Bobby Moore aged just 51.