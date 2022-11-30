Showbiz agent Ross appeals for help to save his business by moving to London

Ross Sykes feel the only his agency can go on is by him making a move to London from his current Lancashire home base in Catterall near Garstang.

He has launched a Go Fund Me page on line in the hope of raising £10,000 to fund the move which he says is necessary after a dramatic slump in business following the pandemic and the cost of living crisis – and ever more potential clients requiring him to be easily accessible in the capital.

"I’m sad to do it as I’m Lancashire born and bred but relocating to London is the only way to save my business,” said Ross, who was left severely disabled when he injured his back in a fall in 2007.

Ross Sykes with 60s tribute band The Kasuals, who are among his clients.

"The doctors were surprised I survived and now I only walk with the aid of crutches, or for much walking, I use my wheelchair.

"I suffer from chronic pain and am on morphine I was brought up to believe that you have to work hard and live life to the full.

“My business was doing okay in 2019, but since the pandemic came and the cost of living crisis we’ve taken a dive badly.

"The savings I had, which were to eventually pay for my funeral, have been spent keeping me and my company afloat during the pandemic.

“The move will cost me thousands of pounds, of money I don't have, as well as removal costs, but it’s necessary if the business is to go on.

"More and more people with whom I’m doing business expect to be able to meet in London without me being hours away. I really want the business to continue and be a success and hope people can help.

"The target of £10,000 will be enough to be able to move to London and to save the business that I have worked exceptionally hard to build.”

Ross, 56, includes among his clients several Britain’s Got Talent and X-Factor contestants and has organised shows all over the country

