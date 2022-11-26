Show your support for Lancashire's retired police dogs - buy a 2023 calendar now
Calendars where Lancashire’s retired police dogs are the stars are available now.
Priced at £10, the calendars have been produced by the Retired Lancashire Police Dogs charity, which supports retired police dogs with medical and therapy bills if and when they arise.
A spokesman said: “We cannot support our dogs without fundraising so we appreciate and are very thankful of all donations and support.”
The calendars are on sale at the enquiry desks of the following police stations:
Most Popular
Preston/Chorley/Skelmersdale
If you prefer to have one posted then send payment (£10 per calendar plus postage and packaging) via PayPal or bank transfer. The postage and packaging costs are £4.95 for first class and £3.85 for second class.
Send Paypal payments to: mrssmudge@hotmail.com and type your address in the message box.
To make a bank transfer, the details are:
Sort code: 11-05-36
Account number: 10245666
Name S Smith
Then email Sue.Byers@lancashire.police.uk with your postal address.