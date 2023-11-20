Furious residents aired their frustrations that many of the Strictly Come Dancing ticket-holders appear to come from outside Blackpool, but others praised the boost in local trade.

Locals responded to a live video, where a Blackpool Gazette reporter spoke to random people queuing for the annual televised event.

The prestigious tickets can’t be purchased, and are picked out by a random draw – but some took to social media to vent their annoyance that most of those interviewed were from other parts of the UK – including Cornwall, Glasgow and Liverpool.

Tanya Fairbrother voiced that she’s ‘fed up of applying and never getting tickets’. She said: “Next year I’m going to put one of my relatives address who live out Blackpool!”

Strictly Come Dancing fans queue outside Blackpool Tower.

Another Blackpool resident branded it as ‘disgraceful’, that more locals don’t get through in the draw.

Ashli Wain said: “[It’s] our flaming ballroom”.

But others praised the fact that people in the Strictly audience had travelled from out of town.

One local hit back at the social media criticism, saying it’s right that people should visit from elsewhere in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Paul Campbell said: “So those tourists that come from out of town, book hotel rooms and use local restaurants and cafes shouldn’t come?? Good grief some people literally have no idea!!”

Rebecca King observed ‘People from Somerset staying for two nights, [it’s] great for tourism’.