Shocking number of children missed out on education this term in Lancashire

A startling number of children are missing out on education in Lancashire and across England, new figures show.

The Department of Education has recently published data which shows an increasing number of children nationally and in Lancashire were missing in education over the Autumn terrm.

It comes as the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which aims to better protect children and raise standards in education, was put forward to Parliament.

What does it mean if a child is missing education?

Children deemed to be missing education are those of compulsory school age who are not registered at a school and are not receiving suitable education somewhere else.

This includes children who are currently awaiting a school place and those local authorities are supporting to place into suitable education.

However, it does not include pupils who are receiving suitable home education, nor those who are registered at a school but are persistently absent.

What is the situation in Lancashire?

In Lancashire, around 1,040 children were missing education this autumn school term, up from 650 two years prior.

This represents about 0.6% of children in the area, up from 0.4% in 2022-23.

Of those, 70 had been missing education for at least a year.

The number of children in Lancashire who were missing from education in Autumn 2024 is the highest number yet recorded. Credit: David Jones/PA Wire | David Jones/PA Wire

What has Lancashire County Council said about it?

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said:

"Children missing education is a very important, national issue that local authorities, working with schools, health services and other partner agencies, up and down the country are grappling with.

"The latest reported figure of children missing education in Lancashire represents 0.5% of the school aged population.

"There are variety of reasons why children are not on roll at a school and therefore defined as 'children missing education' and the circumstances are often complex. As soon as the local authority is aware that a child is not on roll at a school, we engage quickly with families to try to get them a school place as soon as possible.

"Lancashire County Council has a dedicated team who identify and work with children missing education and their families to understand their circumstances and where possible, to facilitate a safe return to education for the child."

What’s the picture nationally?

Department for Education figures show 39,200 children were missing education across England during this year's autumn school term, up 59% from 24,700 over the same period in 2022-23.

This means 0.5% of children in the country were missing education this autumn, compared to 0.3% two years before.

Nearly half of children missing education across the country this autumn were in Years 8 to 11 (18,900) which are key to GCSE exam preparation.

Overall across England, 149,900 children were missing education at some point during the 2023-24 academic year, up 58% from 94,900 two years before.

Records of the number of children missing education by local authorities only began in autumn 2022, and became mandatory in autumn 2024 — which was the first time all local authorities across England provided figures.

What has been said about the national findings?

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the number of children missing education is "extremely worrying".

He said: "In addition to learning loss, many of these children may also be experiencing very difficult personal circumstances which impact on their welfare — such as homelessness, or mental health problems.

"It is vital that everything possible is done to support these young people and help get them back into school as soon as possible."

Dan Paskins, executive director of policy, advocacy and campaigns at Save the Children UK, said the figures are "shocking" and urged the Government to address the rising number of children missing education across the country.

He said: "There is more the UK Government can do to address these alarming absence rates, and providing further help for families with the cost of living is crucial."

What have the authorities said?

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson said the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, including its scrapping of the automatic right for parents to homeschool their children when safeguarding concerns are raised, will ensure children are safe and in a good place to succeed.

Lanacashire County Council were approached for comment.