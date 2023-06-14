A Stars was founded to give youngsters a safe space to play and be themselves while also providing parents and carers chance to meet other people in a similar situation.

The group meets at the North Family Hub on Dingle Avenue, Grange Park, on Thursday evenings from 4.30pm until 5.30pm for a play session.

Amy Dickson, who set up the group, said: “We help and support families in Blackpool and Lancashire.

The A Stars, a group for families with children with autism, are trying to raise funds for room hire and equipment.

"I set up the group because of the lack of support and I wanted to shine a light on autism and encourage more understanding.

“The children can be misunderstood; they’re not being naughty, they’re not being destructive on purpose.

"They might be overwhelmed with too much noise or too much light.

“Our group brings people and families together for a one-hour weekly play session.” The stay and play sessions are open to children aged 12 and under, and include Lego therapy, sensory toys, arts and crafts and soft play.

The A Stars play sessions run every Thursday

The group is now fund-raising to pay for the weekly room hire and for new equipment.

Amy added: “We’re raising funds and reaching out to autistic families and helping those who can’t access the services they need.

“The children do feel different and don’t always know how to convey that in communication.

“But they love coming to A Stars on a weekly basis.

Amy Dickson, who set up A Stars

“There’s an unspoken understanding that the children have amongst each other. It’s amazing.”

Katherine Surtees, from A Stars, added: “There is a lack of groups and activities for children with autism in the local area which is why A Stars has been started.

“It also gives parents and carers a chance to relax in a setting with other people in a similar situation.”

The weekly session costs £3 per child – with or awaiting an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis – plus £2 per sibling. Parents and carers attend for free.

Weekly play sessions are held by A Stars every Thursday

All children must be supervised by an adult.

For more details or to donate, visit the A Stars Autism Stay and Play Blackpool Facebook page.