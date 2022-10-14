Shelly, 36, was competing in an international wheelchair race and took an 11 hour flight with German airline Lufthansa to Cape Town.

But to her horror, it transpired that the wheelchair, which she calls her “legs”, had somehow been left at Frankfurt, leaving her stranded in South Africa.

Although her race wheelchair arrived safely, her main means of getting about didn’t make it.

Paralympic star Shelly Woods says she has been stranded in Soth Africa

Team GB member Shelly, originally from Layton and classed as an elite athlete, competed in two Paralympic Games, Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, where she won three medals.

She is also a world-class marathon athlete, winning the women's elite wheelchair race at the 2007 and 2012 London Marathon.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Shelly blasted: “Lufthansa Airlines, how disgusting and inhumane can you be to send me on an 11 hour flight to Cape Town, South Africa, and leave my everyday wheelchair in Frankfurt.

Shelly Woods competed in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year

"I’m actually here to race the Cape Town marathon on Sunday, my racing chair arrived but you left everyday wheelchair which as paraplegic who cannot walk, my wheelchair is my legs.

"The immense stress and anxiety you have given me is utterly disgusting.

"The very very least you can do is fly me home first class.”

In August Shelly took part in the Commonwealth Games for Team GB where she finished third in the women's wheelchair marathon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but controversially missed out on a medal because just four athletes competed.

Shelly Woods is an experienced elite athlete

Her post attracted outrage from other social media users.

Nicki Donnelly wrote: “Disgrace, as usual not surprised how we wheelchair users are treated with airline staff. Still they see our wheelchairs as irrelevant when they are our lifeline to move. I have gone through it, keep being strong. And I hope you have found a way to move again.”

And Christopher Dennett added: “This is absolutely disgusting. Take your complaint as high as you can. I hope you get it sorted soon. Good luck with the marathon.”