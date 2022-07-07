Share in Gareth Hughes paddle board charity adventure on the River Ribble with his video record of the trip

Gareth Hughes, who only took up the pursuit by chance a few years ago in his 40s, set out to paddle board the entire 125km length of the river over three days – and despite the elements throwing up some obstacles, he achieved it to raise more than £3,700 for Dementia UK.
After starting at Ribblehead Viaduct in North Yorkshire, he arrived close to his Fairhaven home on Sunday to a rousing welcome from family and friends – after a late change of plan after the weather prevented him paddle boarding beyond Preston.
This is a video record of his journey.
Gareth is now waiting to hear from the Guinness Book of World Records confirmation that his effort was a record for a distance paddle boarded on a river.
Details of his charity bid are here.