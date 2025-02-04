Shane Lynch tells Lancashire's Ranvir Singh the harsh truth about Boyzone

Singer Shane Lynch has shared the harsh truth about his former band Boyzone with Lancashire TV presenter Ranvir Singh.

Boyzone star, Shane, 48, who partly owns Chorley Football club alongside former bandmate Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, recently appeared on Lorraine to talk about the newly released Boyzone documentary.

Called Boyzone: No Matter What, the series was released just days after Boyzlife performed in Blackpool and follows the early years of the Irish boyband, made up of Shane, Keith, Stephen Gately, Ronan Keating and Mikey Graham, who shot to fame in the early 90s.

The ITV daytime show was being hosted by Preston born TV presenter Ranvir Singh, 47, who admitted she had already watched the Sky Docu-series.

Former Kirkham Grammar School pupil Ranvir even told Shane: “I saw the three hours of it yesterday, it takes you on an enormous journey. I cried.”

To this, the Irish born singer replied: “Me Too”.

Ranvir later asked Shane if Boyzone would ever make music again, and his reply will have left fans across the world disappointed.

Chorley FC shareholder Shane Lynch spoke to Preston's Ranvir Singh all bout Boyzone. | Getty

Shane told the Prestonian: "I say this with the greatest respect, we will always be a band called Boyzone but we will never be a band again. I don't think we will ever make music again."

He did however offer one glimmer of hope as Shane then continued: “'We've been there and done it. But to share a stage together, we’d be more than up for it.

“It's a little night of fun. Night on the town for everybody else, including us.

“That would be a beautiful thing. Whether that happens or not.”

On the topic of a potential reunion, Shane also shared with Ranvir how the documentary did help bring one reunion about.

The Chorley FC shareholder revealed that making Boyzone: No Matter What led to him getting in touch with former bandmate Mikey for the first time in many years.

Shane told Ranvir: “"I haven't spoken to Mikey for quite a few years and then when I saw the first draft of the documentary, I couldn't help myself so I called him.

"He was amazing in it, he made the documentary for me. I was delighted for him to tell his story and that honesty from him was incredible and just a difficult thing for him to do, to come and join us in the documentary. We were very unsure that was going to happen, so to have the completion of all of us was fabulous and he did an amazing job. I'm very proud of him."

Having shot to fame as a five-piece in 1993, Boyzone took a haitus between 2000 and 2007, and two years after their reunion was announced, they sadly lost Stephen Gately who was only 33 at the time.

Boyzone did continue as a four-piece band for many years after but they officially split in 2019.