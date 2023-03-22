Lucy Lavery and Emily Morgan were both made to feel unwelcome at male-dominated skate-parks when they became interested in the sport.

They recall being labelled a ‘ramp tramp’ and ‘skatepark slags’ – a derogatory phrase for a ‘girl who goes to a skatepark to pick up guys’.

And the budding skaters was often told they ‘skate like a girl’.

Emily Morgan and Lucy Lavery, co-founders of SLAG (Skate Like A Girl). Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

But the verbal abuse inspired them to start a new group – Skate Like A Girl – or SLAG collective – where women and non-binary skater can practice in a safe space.

‘Locker room mentality’ on skate parks

Lucy Lavery, SLAG co-founder, said: “It’s given the word a different meaning, when someone calls us a slag, or says we skate like a girl, I don’t see it as offensive any more because we’ve built this community and people know those phrases are associated with us rather than the original sexist meaning."

Female skating groups are becoming more popular, and give girls the chance to learn the sport, away from judgement.

They described a ‘locker room mentality’ on male-dominated skate parks. Lucy added: “It’s hard when everyone around you is a man who is looking at you. It can be very intimidating, and not ideal when you’re trying to learn.”

Mapping sexual harassment in Blackpool

The girls hold their own skate nights, and social events – where they can meet up, and raise money for causes that share their ethos.

Their next event is on Saturday 25 March, 2023, in support of Reclaim Blackpool – a project mapping sexual harassment in the town.

Reclaim Blackpool started as a reaction to the brutal murder of Sarah Everard, when the Blackpool Social Club called for women to share their stories of public sexual harassment. Around 50 women initially shared their stories and the project is now a growing movement of women sharing their stories in a bid to educate, empower and effect change.

There are now 133 testimonies of public sexual harassment in Blackpool.

‘I don’t know anyone who hasn’t faced some sort of harassment on a night out’

In one a 24-year-old woman describes skating on the comedy carpet in 2021. She says: “A man walked straight up to me whilst exposing himself and masturbating. I was too shocked say anything at the time but it left me feeling extremely violated.”

Emily Morgan, Slag co-founder, said: “I don’t know anyone who hasn’t faced some sort of harassment on a night out. It happens pretty much every time we go out. Once you talk about your experiences you find there’s a lot of supportive people around. Sharing your own experiences helps other people too and it stops the stigma around sexual harassment.”

Empowering night out

From 5-7pm on Saturday 25th March, arts organisation Aunty Social will open its doors at 28 Topping Street for creative workshops. Aunty will be helping participants to craft felt hearts which will be embroidered with words of power describing how they would like to feel on the streets. Grumpy Girl Graphics will be holding a bead craft workshop, and SLAG a grip tape art workshop. The workshops are free but sign up is required as spaces are limited: reclaim-slag-march.eventbrite.co.uk.

From 7pm the main fundraiser will kick off next door at Bootleg Social, where donations will be taken on entry. A night of live music, a raffle and DJ sets will follow – all by Blackpool women. 16-year-old Imogen Evans will kick things off at 7.30pm, with her set of original songs, followed by Daisy Atkinson, who has built a huge following in Blackpool and beyond since she began releasing music last year.

Under 18s are welcome until 10pm and after that Bellez of the Ball, a female DJ collective from the House of Wingz family, will get the crowd moving with their funky grooves. SLAG will round off the night with its own DJ set of female empowerment tunes – think Beyonce to Bikini Kill via Kate Bush.

