The UK's tallest rollercoaster ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been given some TLC winter maintenance by having parts of its famous red track removed and replaced by new sections.

The Big One, which towers 235ft above Blackpool’s famous promenade is undergoing essential winter maintenance, ahead of of the 2023 season. In total 103M of track is being replaced and this weighs 23 tonnes.

For the past few years, a section of the tallest ride in Europe has been removed and replaced with completely new track while the seaside park is closed for the winter months. Part of the 103-metre section, which weighs 23 tonnes, was hoisted into place using a huge crane, as part of a meticulously planned construction operation.

The track has been constructed by Chorley-based Taziker who have been working with Blackpool Pleasure Beach on re-tracking projects since 2019.

