Seven pictures as hundreds of entries go before the judges at Freckleton Horticultural Show
There were more than 600 entries from hopefuls of all age groups in a wide range of categories as Freckleton Horticultural Show went ahead at the village hall.
Show secretary Pauline Mitchell said: “It was a difficult decision whether to cancel the show on Saturday or not. It was felt that the community would welcome the opportunity to come together and hold two minutes’ silence to remember The Queen prior to the Show opening.
"It doesn't seem that long since we all had a great day celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. As well as over 600 entries, all the local schools entered the handwriting and bookmark
competitions.” Both those prizes were won by Strike Lane Primary.
Individual winners included Jim Cartmell, who won the floral, floral aggregate and best decorative dahlia prizes, Philippa Braithwaite, who won best in show as as well as the arts and craft prize, Chris Hankinson won the heaviest onion prize and the vegetables prize and there was also double delight for John Huckle, as he won mayor’s choice and best framed picture.