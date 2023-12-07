The 137th anniversary of what remains the worst disaster in British lifeboat history will be marked at a commemorative church service in Lytham this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve seamen were rescued from a German vessel wrecked in the Ribble Estuary in 1886 but 27 brave lifeboatmen – 13 from Lytham and 14 from Southport – lost their lives in the attempt.

The service in their memory will be held at St Cuthbert’s Church on Church Road, Lytham at 10.15am on Sunday, December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Normally, the annual commemoration is held at St John the Divine Church on East Beach in Lytham but a spokesman for Lytham St Annes RNLI says the plan is to alternate between the two churches in future.

The Mexico Disaster memorial statue on St Annes seafront.

"St Cuthbert’s is apt as the grave of many of the Lifeboatmen who lost their lives in the disaster lies below an impressive monument in the churchyard, “ said the spokesman.

Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little will be attending the service along with her consort Paul Little and all are welcome to attend.

Meanwhile, the story of the disaster will be outlined from Sunday on the RNLI’s 200 Voices podcast, which was launched earlier this year in the run-up to the charity’s bicentenary in March 2024.

The St Annes lifeboat Laura Janet and the crew which perished in the Mexico disaster of 1886.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new episode is being released every day for 200 days, exploring captivating stories from the charity’s history, through to the current day.

Advertisement Hide Ad