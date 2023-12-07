Service to be held in Lytham to remember the Mexico lifeboat disaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Twelve seamen were rescued from a German vessel wrecked in the Ribble Estuary in 1886 but 27 brave lifeboatmen – 13 from Lytham and 14 from Southport – lost their lives in the attempt.
The service in their memory will be held at St Cuthbert’s Church on Church Road, Lytham at 10.15am on Sunday, December 10.
Normally, the annual commemoration is held at St John the Divine Church on East Beach in Lytham but a spokesman for Lytham St Annes RNLI says the plan is to alternate between the two churches in future.
"St Cuthbert’s is apt as the grave of many of the Lifeboatmen who lost their lives in the disaster lies below an impressive monument in the churchyard, “ said the spokesman.
Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little will be attending the service along with her consort Paul Little and all are welcome to attend.
Meanwhile, the story of the disaster will be outlined from Sunday on the RNLI’s 200 Voices podcast, which was launched earlier this year in the run-up to the charity’s bicentenary in March 2024.
A new episode is being released every day for 200 days, exploring captivating stories from the charity’s history, through to the current day.
The Mexico podcast will feature David Forshaw from Lytham St Annes RNLI Lifeboat Station telling listeners about the disaster and its aftermath and is available across all podcast platforms as well as the RNLI’s website.