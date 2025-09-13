Second teen arrested following spate of vehicle crime in Lytham St Annes

A second teenager has been arrested after a spate of vehicle crime in the Lytham St Annes area,.

Last week, a 16-year-old boy was arrested by Fylde Police in relation to a spate of vehicle crime in Lytham St Annes across August.

This arrest was after police received several reports that two males were captured on CCTV trying car door handles and stealing items from insecure vehicles.

Yesterday, Fylde Rural Task Force arrested a second male in connection with these incidents.

The male, aged 17 from Blackpool, has now been charged with theft from a motor vehicle, Fylde Police have revealed today.

The male will appear at court on Tuesday, September 30 2025.

Fylde Police said: “Our investigation is still ongoing with regards to the male arrested last week and we hope to provide you with an update soon.

“We hope this offers our community some reassurance that we are taking your reports seriously and that vehicle crime will not be tolerated in Fylde”.