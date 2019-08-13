Search to missing Scottish man believed to be in Blackpool

A police search is under way in Blackpool to find a missing Scottish man who hasn't been seen for 10 days.

Police Scotland are currently investigating the disappearance of Duncan McLaren, 59 who is missing from his home in the Cawdor area near Nairn since Saturday (August 3).

Duncan McLaren

Duncan is described as white, 5ft 9 in height with grey/white hair.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "His clothing is not known and he has access to a Skoda type vehicle but no further details are known about the vehicle."

He was thought to have been in the Lockerbie area on Wednesday (August 7) heading to Cumbria.

Officers believe Duncan was in Blackpool on Sunday (August 11) and may still be there.

Anyone who knows Duncan or can provide information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3733 7/8/19