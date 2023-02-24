Every year the Mayor of Wyre presents the prestigious Sheraton Trophy to a rising star who has brought pride to the borough as a result of their achievements.

The Sheraton Trophy takes its name from HMS Sheraton which was awarded the Freedom of the Borough in recognition of support given to Fleetwood by the crew during the 1977 flood emergency when the ship was visiting the port.

Wyre Council wants to hear about young people who have excelled in any walk of life, be it sport, the arts, community work, volunteering or achievement against the odds.

Rose Brewin won the Sheraton Trophy in 2022

One deserving winner, chosen by the outgoing Mayor Councillor Julie Robinson, will be presented with the trophy at the Council’s Annual Meeting on Thursday May 18.

Last year the trophy was awarded to 13 year old Rose Brewin, a rising star who had brought pride to the borough as a result of her achievements.

Rose raised nearly £2,000 over the previous two years for her church and Brian House.

During lockdown Rose organised food collections, and made up 10 - 15 bags of food each week for her local food bank.

To nominate them please provide the full name, age and contact details of the person you are nominating, plus a description of why you think they are inspirational, and send your nomination by either email to [email protected] or write to The Mayors Civic Officer, Room 166, Civic Centre, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7PU.

