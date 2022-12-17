Seal washes up on Blackpool shore
Of the many things to wash up on Blackpool's shore a seal would not usually factor. However this was the case yesterday for one cute little guy who found himself needing a rest.
Blackpool Council uploaded the picture onto their Facebook and said: “This super cute seal came ashore for a little rest today! A member of our Beach Patrol team spotted the visitor, checked all was well and got this picture in the process."
Much to the amusement of some shocked readers, with one saying: "Blimey, must have came a long way to have a rest."
Seals are semi-aquatic, which means they often spend a portion of each day on land and are usually found along most coasts and cold waters, but a majority of them live in the Arctic and Antarctic waters. In the water, they sleep floating in a standing position, like a fishing bobber. It's hard work being a seal but someone's got to do it!