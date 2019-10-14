Scouting Snapshots

Have your say

Youngsters take on the world and go global for badge

Blackpool District Scouts have been encouraged to take part in the West Lancashire Scouts Global Activity Badge.

The activity badge allows the youngsters to learn about the effects of global trade, natural disasters and international sporting events, as well as health issues, human rights, the environment and educational issues.

Working towards the badge has enabled the Scouts to learn about important global issues, explore the world around them and to understand the role they play in a making it a better place.

A huge 120 Cubs from 16 cub packs, aged between eight and 10 took part in the Global Activity Badge.

They were given a short talk at St John’s Church of England Primary School, Church Street, Blackpool, about the voluntary-based ‘Street Life’ project. They learned about the festival of Diwali, which is held over five days within the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities across the globe. The festival coincides with the Hindu New Year, celebrating new beginnings, and the triumph of good over evil, and lightness over darkness.

Scouts relax and enjoy a spot of pampering

The Scouts at 4th Blackpool have enjoyed taking part in a special pamper night.

Scouts are known to be adventure lovers, enjoying the great outdoors and embracing lots of fun and activities with zeal. But all that hard work and activity can be exhausting even for energy fuelled youngsters.

So leaders were a little taken aback when the Scouts at 4th Blackpool asked if they could have a pamper evening.

But the Scouts were granted their wish and leaders were happy to get on board and give them a special night of luxury.

The Scouts enjoyed a whole host of relaxation techniques.

They had hand massages, nail and cuticle treatments and painted their nails.

They made face masks and applied them before relaxing with cucumbers on their eyes.

The Scout leader also got involved and applied a face mask.

The evening was complimented by subdued lighting, relaxing and background music.

And then the crew tucked in to hot chocolate with marshmallows and camomile tea.

A spokesperson for the Scouts said: “It really was a Scout night with a difference.”