It’s been an especially exciting time for Lancashire footballer Scott McTominay this month so we thought we’d take the opportunity to explore his life off the pitch...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster born Scott McTominay has cemented himself in Napoli’s history books after he helped to guide the Serie A side to league success.

The former Manchester United star joined the Italian side in August 2024 for a reported fee of £25.7 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay has lit up the Italian league after joining manager Antonio Conte in Naples, going on to be named the Serie A’s Most Valuable Player and scoring a critical goal that won Napoli their fourth league title.

The 28-year-old Scotland international has been branded a hero by Napoli fans, after bagging 12 goals and four assists in his first season at the club.

McTominay dropped to his knees after the full time whistle in an emotional breakdown before celebrating with fans and teammates, including fellow Scotland star Billy Gilmour.

Scenes from the city after the 2024/25 Scudetto was confirmed to be Napoli’s went viral on social media, with fans seen in footage chanting McTominay’s name, and flare and fireworks lighting up the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day after the parade, McTominay even had the honour of meeting Pope Leo XIV as the new pope welcomed Italy’s newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli to the Vatican on Tuesday to congratulate them on their success.

With McTominay’s football career currently in his most successsful period yet, we thought we’d take a look at where it all began, his life off the pitch and how much he now earns...

Scott McTominay of Napoli celebrates following his team's victory in the Serie A match between Napoli and Cagliari at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 23, 2025 in Naples, Italy. | Getty Images

What was Scott’s early life like?

Scott McTominay was born in Lancaster on December 8 1996 to parents Frank and Julie McTominay.

He has an older sister called Katie.

As a child, McTominay attended Halton St Wilfrid’s Primary School and later Our Lady’s Catholic College, both in the Lancashire city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became associated with the Manchester United academy at a very young age, attending the club’s devlopment centre in Preston from the age of five.

McTominay qualifies to play for Scotland through his father and his paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary McTominay, still live in Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire.

Speaking to the Daily Record, grandad Frank explained why his grandson may have opted for the Scottish side: “When he comes to visit he always says, ‘This is where it all started.’ He could have opted to play for England but his dad – he’s Big Frank and I’m Old Frank – maybe had an influence and I know Scott always felt proud to be Scottish.

“McTominay is quite an uncommon name but there have been a few appearing out of nowhere in the last few months, all related to us in some way, which is nice.

“I can assure you that Scott is most certainly Scottish.”

Read More Kym Marsh teases Coronation Street return as she enjoys Blackpool Pleasure Beach day out

Who is he dating?

McTominay has been dating Cam Reading, 25, since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The model boasts more than 66,000 Instagram followers and shares snaps of herself with boyfriend Scott regularly on the social media site, as well as snapshots of glamorous trips and the couple’s life in Italy.

Cam had previously ran investment firm Fortress Capital Partners alongside her father, the 55-year-old businessmen Ashley Reading.

The company was promoting annual returns of up to 18 per cent before going into administration in 2023 and it was reported that McTominay, as well as Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, were amongst the investors who lost out.

What is Scott McTominay’s Napoli salary and how does it compare to Man Utd salaries?

According to reports, McTominay is one of Napoli’s highest earners, with the star having earned his eye-watering salary after a barnstorming first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is reportedly paid a yearly salary of £4.75m (€5.56 million), which equates to around £91,500 (€107,000) per week, as per Capology.

While this is a healthy pay packet for the Lancashire-born footballer, it’s a far cry from the highest earners at his former club Manchester United, for instance Casemiro earns four-times more than McTominay, with a yearly salary of £18.2 million per year, according to Sportrac.

However, he remains better paid than other Manchester United stars such as Dalot, Hojlund, Garnacho and Mainoo.

McTominay also reportedly earns a chunkier pay packet at Napoli compares to his previous reported salary at the Manchester club - he is said to have earned £60,000 per week under his previous contract with Manchester United, according to the Daily Star.