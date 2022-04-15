Alison Johnson dressed as Scooby Doo for a nine mile walk in memory of her late rescue dog Koona, with Anne Pratt and Ebony and Skye

Scooby Doo spotted in Blackpool as Thornton Cleveleys woman takes on sponsored walk in memory of late foster dog

“Scooby-Doo, where are you?”

By Laura Longworth
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 9:43 am

Well, everyone’s favourite canine detective is currently somewhere in Blackpool, having taken on a nine-mile trek starting from Red Bank Road.

The mystery woman behind the mask is NHS worker Alison Johnson, of Thornton Cleveleys, who is donning the Scooby Doo outfit for a sponsored walk in memory of her late rescue dog Koona. Joining Alison is her other two dogs - one of which is travelling in a wheelchair due to a brain injury.

The 50-year-old is making the journey dressed up as the cartoon pooch to honour lurcher Koona, who died suddenly last October, and to raise money for The Cinnamon Trust – a national charity for the elderly, the terminally ill and their pets. Before setting off, she had amassed £250 in pledges.

Alison said: “Scooby Doo was definitely the right choice for an outfit as a lot of people have been coming over to say hello and have their picture taken with us. And a lot of people have been singing ‘Scooby Doo’ to us. We’re having a good time.”

Alison with some of her supporters

Alison with some of her supporters

It's a dog's life

It's a dog's life

3. wlep-scooby-10-nw.JPG

Oh, I do like to be beside the season

4. wlep-scooby-03-nw.JPG

One of Alison's dogs has to use a pushchair

