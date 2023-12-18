Schoolgirl's heartbreaking letter to 'ill' Father Christmas' goes viral
The 10-year-old called Lilly penned the note to Father Christmas and insisted that she'd been good.
But due to her family's struggles, she was told that he won't be visiting her house this year.
It reads: "To Santa, mum told me you are sick this year and you can't come to our house. I hope you get better soon.
"I think it would make my brother happy! Love Lilly xx (Age 10). PS. We have been really good."
The letter was shared by Liverpool charity Big Help Project, and aims to reflect the struggles facing families living in poverty over the festive season.
It forms part of its 'Dear Santa' campaign, and works to help those living in poverty by providing a range of different services including a food club, debt and welfare advice and employment support.
In a post on Facebook, the charity said: "No child should have to think Santa is poorly and can't bring them presents.
"One in seven children will go without any gifts this Christmas. We are using our campaign 'Dear Santa' to reflect the struggles families living in poverty will face over the festive season. This campaign will highlight five different letters to Santa from children living in poverty, as for many, this time of year is not about festivities but survival."
