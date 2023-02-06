"

The attraction, which opened for 2023 on Saturday (February 4), brings together an amazing cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages, scenes, and a ride in an exciting walkthrough experience.

Visitors are assailed by a rich attack of the senses with experiences they can see, hear, touch, smell and feel, with many scary and gruesome characters played by actors.

Blackpool Tower Dungeon reopens with Katie Buchanan playing the Witch. Photo Neil Cross;

Characters include the Torturer, as well as real life figure Meg Shelton, dubbed the Witch of Woodplumpton, and a host of other scary individuals.

The Dungeon has become a firm fixture among Blackpool’s attractions and the tours last approximately 90 minutes no matter what time you enter.

Blackpool Tower Dungeon’s performance manager Jamie Humphries, who has a background in stage acting, heads a team of more than 20 actors.

Blackpool Tower Dungeon reopens - Jamie Humphries, Performance Supervisor. Photo Neil Cross;

He said at the Saturday launch: “Today is our first opening day of the 2023 season so the team are in doing warm ups, rehearsing, prepping on their shows ready to go.

"We’ve added some new smell pods such as rotting flesh, a new burning witch smell and added incense to make the experience more immersive for our guests.

"We’ve also added new scripts so locals came come and see different types of shows and we’ve included historical events that have happened throughout Lancashire.”

Jamie says the team researches real life Lancashire stories to add some authenticity to proceedings.

The Torturer at the Blackpool Dungeon

It’s recommended that the minimum age for a child to enjoy The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is 10 years, however many children under this age visit and have a great time.

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon may also not be suitable for those of a nervous disposition.

Jamie says: "We get a mixture of people but it’s all based on family scary fun.

"The kids generally love the gruesome stuff. You can get a five year old who loves it and a ten-year-old crying so it depends on the kids.”

