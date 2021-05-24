Save our train - pupils' rally against threat to future of St Annes attraction

Plans for new sea defences at St Annes threw the future of the miniature railway on the promade into doubt, although Fylde Council has pledged it is working hard to accommodate all existing businesses when the proposals are considered after the public consultation, currently ongoing.

Youngsters from St Annes College Grammar School went along to the train, which is nicknames Harry's Dream after it's long-time owner Harry Leeming, to add their voices - and placard messages - to the backing of more than 2,000 people who have signed an online petition in support of the train, which has been on the prom since 1948.

The school's vice-principal Abigail Welsby said: "The ‘little train’ on St Annes promenade is not only a favourite attraction for visitors but has long been a treasured and important landmark for residents, young and old.

Pupils from St Annes College Grammar School show their support for the mini-train attraction

"Pupils from from our Grammar and Junior School were keen to show their support for a ride that evokes treasured memories over several generations.

"The children all have their own memories of the fun and excitement of steaming through the dark tunnel and waving at passers-by - their voices shouting ‘save the train’ were loud and proud.

"Several staff members remember riding the train as children, either with their parents or grandparents, and said they hoped to do the same with their children and grandchildren.

"We all have our fingers crossed that it can stay."

A decision on the format of the sea defence plans is due next month.

