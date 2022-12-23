Parents at Unity Academy on Warbreck Road were unhappy after arrangements were made for Santa to visit younger children with individual gifts but not some of the older pupils.

One mum, who asked to remain anonymous, said her nine-year-old son returned from school visibly upset after discovering his younger sister had personally received a gift during the school visit while his own class had left school empty-handed that day.

She said a teacher at the school replied to her email of complaint blaming “time constraints” for Santa’s no-show.

Unity Academy Head Stephen Cooke says that every child has had a present from Santa

"Myself and a lot of other parents are upset,” she said.

“I have been speaking to a few parents from year five. The parents I have spoken to are all of the same opinion that their child is not too old.”

However, when the Gazette put parents’ concerns to the school, headteacher Stephen Cooke said Santa had now made his way to the year five pupils.

He said: "Whilst there have been some adjustments to our traditional Christmas routines, we do feel the need to put on record the many events that have taken place this year. Santa did visit Year 5 children today (and indeed all primary students today). All children in our primary years have received a Christmas gift in the form of a very nice book; these gifts were distributed personally by Santa today.

Santa came to the rescue for pupils of Unity Academy in Blackpool

"Unity Academy provides multiple trips for children throughout the year for all year groups as part of the school’s entitlement curriculum. We arranged for a professional theatre company to come into school to perform Beauty and The Beast to all primary children earlier in this Autumn term. All children in Year 2 to Year 6 have attended the Nativity play performed by EYFS/Year 1 children. Year 5 and Year 6 students will also watch the hilarious staff pantomime on Friday of this week."

He added: “Over 60 children from Unity (including primary aged children) took part in the Blackpool Council’s Music Service Christmas Festival last night and the Unity Academy Scout Group will hold their Christmas Fayre this week sta. The range of Christmas activities on offer at Unity Academy is extensive and is all provided at no cost to parents/carers, despite the on-going financial pressures on the academy at this present time."

When informing the mother of the good news, she replied: "Thank you to the Gazette for helping. Parents have spoken to me and are very happy that the children have all now received presents."