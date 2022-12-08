Santa Paws is coming to town - and looking forward to meeting lots more furry friends

‘Santa Paws’ dropped into Blackpool’s newest luxury dog grooming boutique and spa to launch a pooch-pawfect Christmas event.

Naj Eljjebli, owner of Clipping Marvellous in Layton Road, is getting in the seasonal spirit and looking forward to lots of dog-tastic festive fun at a Santa Paws photo opportunity day to be held at the salon on Sunday, December 18 from noon to 3pm.

Santa called in to meet Naj – and a host of furry friends – ahead of the event, and looks forward to meeting many more and their owners on the day itself

“I look forward to welcoming all the festive dogs of Blackpool and their owners to Clipping Marvellous for a special Christmas photo and selfie with Santa Paws,” said Naj.

"We will have a lovely festive decorated chair and themed area for owners to relax, before they meet and greet Santa Paws and they can take their dogs picture with him.

“The idea is to let the owners take their own picture of their dogs in our beautiful Christmassy setting and festive-themed backdrop and they can treasure those images and share with friends and family.

“It is also a good opportunity for dog owners to enjoy themselves and get their dogs dressed up in Christmas outfits and have some fun taking the pictures which they could use for Christmas cards, sharing and capture the ultimate Christmas dogs of Instagram pose.”

A special toy gift will be included for the dogs to take home and loads of treats and goodies to enjoy on the day, both for the owners and dogs.

A donation from the money collected on the day will towards the Brian House Children's Hospice charity.

More details of the Santa Paws picture with your dog from Naj at the boutique at 139 Layton Road, by phone at 01253 423160 or at the salon’s Facebook page.

