Santa Paws event at the Barking Bakery raises hundreds of pounds for the Fylde Coast Guide Dogs Name A Puppy fund

The three day event at the Barking Bakery raised the first £500 of the £5,000 they need for the Fylde Coast Guide Dogs Name A Puppy fund.

The festive celebration included performances from St Cuthbert’s school choir, and a local ukulele band.

Spokesman for the organisation said: "They raised the first £500 of the £5,000 they need to name and meet their first Puppy - we are all thrilled - they worked so hard".

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Santa Paws event at the Barking Bakery Photo Sales

2. Christ The King Catholic Academy and St. Cuthbert's Catholic Academy joint choir sing Christmas carols at The Barking Bakery, Blackpool. Photo Sales

3. Santa Paws event at the Barking Bakery Photo Sales

4. Santa Paws event at the Barking Bakery Photo Sales