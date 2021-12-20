Santa Paws event at the Barking Bakery raises hundreds of pounds for the Fylde Coast Guide Dogs Name A Puppy fund

The three day event at the Barking Bakery raised the first £500 of the £5,000 they need for the Fylde Coast Guide Dogs Name A Puppy fund.
The festive celebration included performances from St Cuthbert’s school choir, and a local ukulele band.
Spokesman for the organisation said: "They raised the first £500 of the £5,000 they need to name and meet their first Puppy - we are all thrilled - they worked so hard".
