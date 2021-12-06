Santa Claus is coming to town! Bispham gears up for festive parade

Excitement is already building for the big parade through Bispham later in December, but locals are being urged to act fast to enter the event’s raffle, which is being drawn on Wednesday.

There are more than 100 prizes up for grabs, and tickets are available at a number of businesses throughout Bispham, including Gifted and Houe of Nails on Red Bank Road, and Maddison's Bar.

One of the event’s organisers, Karen Frost, said: “The support we have received from local businesses – from small independent traders to large firms in the heart of Bispham – has been overwhelming.

Santa Claus in Bispham last year. Picture by Trinity Hospice

“The prize list for the raffle is growing daily with some absolutely incredible prizes. This weekend is the last weekend for people to buy their tickets.”

The phenomenon began last December, planned in just four days as a handful of local residents wanted to do something for local children who had missed out on seeing the man in red because of the pandemic.

Karen said: “We had a sleigh, and a plan to just take it down Holmfield Road with Santa giving some sweets to the children.

“Within hours we had Harry the Christmas Lorry and a huge parade ending in the village. The community really pulled together to make it something truly special and we raised £3,000 for Trinity and Brian House.

“This year, we’ve been able to do so much more planning and we really want to raise as much as we can for this very worthwhile charity.”

Karen is joined by her husband, Gavin, Stuart and Joanne Pulfer, Shaun Foy and Sean Powell in organising the parade and raffle, and the group already has a following of 1,900 people on Facebook.

The team is working hard to prepare for this year’s parade, which will be held on Wednesday 22nd December. 'Harry the Christmas Lorry' will return, joined by Pete Marquis’ Rola Cola Truck and the Fox Brothers’ Peterbilt Truck.

Refreshments and goodies will be provided along the way thanks to a number of supporting businesses.

Karen added: “There will be music and entertainment on the parade and mince pies, hot drinks, fancy dress and elves. We’ve even heard the Grinch will be about trying to stop all the festive cheer!

“It’s going to be a really spectacular event, and we hope everyone in our community – from Bispham and beyond, join together to make this a huge success for this very important charity.”

Trinity’s Community Fundraising Manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “The amount of effort that has gone into putting on this event is absolutely incredible, and is testament to the people behind it and everyone in the community who has donated raffle prizes and those who are buying tickets.

“The parade has already become a huge community event, which people are already getting excited about. We’re so grateful to everyone involved for helping to make a real difference to our hospice so that we can be there for everyone who needs us, from local fragile children to adults who need hospice care, wherever they are.”