Sandgrown powerhouses to compete for title of Blackpool's Strongest Man

Strongman Dean Finegan, of Defiance gym

Ten musclebound strongmen - and 20 hopeful amateurs - will deadlift weights, press logs, haul giant kegs, and take part in a secret 'mystery challenge' throughout the competition, which aims to test not only the limits of their physical strength, but their agility and mental toughness too.

The event, which is the first of its kind for Blackpool since 2016, will take place at Defiance Strength and Conditioning gym on Poulton Industrial Estate at 10am on September 19.

Gym manager Dec Woodward, 28, who is organising the event along with gym owner Dean Finegan, said: "We have been to numerous Strongest Man competitions in other gyms all around the country, and we thought it was finally time we had one of our own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean demonstrates the 'yoke walk' challenge

"The training can be pretty gruelling, because there's a range of events. You can't focus on just one thing; you have to train everything. On the day, there will be five events in a row, so it's going to be an exhausting test which takes a lot of muscle endurance."

Blackpool's Strongest Man competitors will begin by deadlifting 280kg weights for as many repetitions as they can. They will then complete a 120kg log press, and a walk with kegs weighing 80-90kg on their shoulders.

After this, there will be a 'yoke walk', a short walk while carrying a 350kg weighted frame, a 400kg tyre flip, and an atlas stone lift.

As if the challenge wasn't big enough, Defiance has also announced a whopping three-ton 'mystery challenge', the details of which will be announced next month.

Dean completing the log press

"It's a monumental challenge," Dec said.

The gym team was inspired to set up the competition by owner Dean, 32, from North Shore, who recently competed in England’s Strongest Man competition. He ranked 12th out of 20 British powerhouses after qualifying with a 350kg deadlift, a minute-long 134kg overhead press, and 20-metre ‘farmer’s walk’ with 150kg in each hand.

READ: Dean Finegan of Blackpool has lift-off in bid to be England's Strongest ManDec said: "Quite a lot of the lads who do strongman events do it for mental health reasons. Quite a few of the lads come in to de-stress and get away from everything.

"It's the opposite of a football match. There's no competitiveness. It's probably the only sport where you're competing against others, but also rooting for them at the same time.

"Some of the lads use a bit of kit called a deadlifting suit, and it takes about three people to get someone into the suit, and all the competitors usually help out. Everyone gets behind each other. If someone is doing a lift and it's taking its toll and they start struggling, everyone will be encouraging them.