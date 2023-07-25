Captain John Clifton will swim, cycle, and run 140.6 miles, the equivalent distance from Blackpool to Birmingham, to fundraise for a cause close to his heart as he works daily with the homeless community across the Fylde Coast, providing the tools and opportunities to rebuild their lives.

Blackpool Salvation Army’s Bridge Project is the chosen programme that will benefit from Captain John’s challenge, a day centre for rough sleepers across the Fylde Coast and is run from The Salvation Army’s church and community centre on Raikes Parade.

Clients of The Bridge Project have access to showering and laundry facilities, clothing support, telephones, signposting to partner organisations such as housing and the job centre and a hot and healthy meal with a drink.

The triathlon will take place on Sunday, July 30. Captain John has been since the beginning of the year which will see him swim 2.4 miles, cycle 112 miles, and run a full marathon of 26.2 miles. He said: “I wanted to raise money for a cause that I’m passionate about and supporting the homeless community of Blackpool rebuild their lives and have hope for the future is a key part of The Salvation Army’s work within the town.

“Sadly, we’re seeing an increase in people coming to us for help as the cost-of-living crisis continues. People are failing to keep up with rent or mortgage payments resulting in more people than ever finding themselves on the streets or sofa surfing between family and friends.

“The Bridge Project is dedicated to transforming the lives of people that have found themselves homeless and it is funded by The Salvation Army so raising more money to continue the work is important. Our clients face daily challenges and it’s admirable to see them work hard to overcome their troubles, I wanted to push myself to take part in something that is challenging for me but knowing at the end that is has all been worthwhile and will improve the life of others.”

The Bridge Project operates four days a week, Monday to Friday, excluding Wednesdays, from 12:30pm, 52 weeks of the year.

