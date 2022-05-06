Elsie Lowe from Treales, near Kirkham, has spearheaded a collection among her friends, family and schoolmates, collecting hundreds of items of clothes, nappies, baby food and other essential supplies.

Mum Emma Lowe said: "She's always been a thoughtful little girl, very caring, and I'm so proud of her.

7-year-old Elsie Lowe from Kirkham has organised a donation drive for the children of Ukraine

"She has three older brothers with special needs, and I think it's being in that home environment that has made her so understanding of other people's needs."

Before war broke out, the family had enquired about adopting a Ukranian orphan with special needs and recently applied to house a refugee - but were turned down for the adoption because they were not American, and then were told they were too rural for the refugees.

Emma added: "Whilst we've shielded Elsie from some of the details of what's happening in the war, Elsie has been aware of the children needing help through us and through school, where there is a Ukrainian family.

"She is most concerned about children who don't have a mummy or daddy and what we can do to help."

Elsie and Emma started off going through their own home for items to donate, and then began collecting donations by appealing online and in the community.

Elsie has also been leading shopping trips for Ukraine, and has driven down to Bury with her mum to a drop-off point.

Emma said: "There's not many seven-year-olds who would want to give up their evenings and weekends to do this.