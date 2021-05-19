Russell Watson drops by to see how it's Hall going

The WonderHall festival will take place over six nights from August 25 to 30 in the grounds of the Georgian Hall and feature the likes of Sir Tom Jones, Marc Almond, UB40 and Anne-Marie along with tenor Russell Watson, whose appearance at the Hall in a one-off event planned for last summer was called off because of the pandemic.

Watson dropped by to catch up with promoters Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor, who have been delighted with ticket sales so far.

Peter, the WonderHall director, said: “The reaction to WonderHall has been fantastic and we are delighted with the support from our local community in particular.

Tenor Russell Watson at Lytham Hall with Peter Taylor (left) and Daniel Cuffe

“Tickets are selling fast and we are all excited to know we are now just three months away from what will be a spectacular series of events.”

A premises licence for the event, which allows for the extra capacity above the 4,999 limit which normally applies at Hall events, as well as alcohol sales, has been granted by Fylde Council and details of tickets for the event are at www.wonderhall.co.uk

