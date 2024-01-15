6 . Poor fox got head stuck in car wheel

A fox was 'wheely' lucky to be spotted after getting his head trapped in a car wheel in south west London. The poor fox was rescued after a member of the public spotted him struggling in October outside a storage yard in New Malden. RSPCA animal rescue officer Sam Matthews managed to free the fox who escaped major injury with just a swollen face. She said: “The poor fox had almost given up and was resigned to his fate. The tyre had only been put there the night before, but he was quite exhausted. “I think the young fox was just being inquisitive - he was possibly looking for some food hiding under there. But who knows why he went looking in there! “This was a brand new tyre that had only been put there the night before. It’s always worth thinking about storing equipment out of reach of wildlife.” Photo: RSPCA