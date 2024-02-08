1 . RSPCA Preston animals in need of a loving home

Busta is a beautiful one-year-old Labrador cross who hasn’t had a great start to his life after bring left abandoned in a property. Since arriving at the centre, he has settled in and enjoys his food and loves other dogs. He can be rehomed with children of any age that are dog savvy and also with another dog as he is very friendly and could live with a dog savvy cat. Although reserved, this assessment is ongoing and subject to change. Photo: RSPCA Preston