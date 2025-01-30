1 . Freya

Freya is a gorgeous, sweet two-year-old Labrador cross. She is an extremely friendly girl who loves a soft toy and will come wiggling over to show them off to everyone! Freya is cheeky when it comes to food in a way that would differ to your usual Lab, she can be quite picky and doesn’t usually take treats. She would much rather prefer toys over food at the moment and is extremely playful! Freya is looking for a loving home who can give her the exercise, as well as the cuddles and attention she needs. Freya can live with children of primary school age that are dog savvy. Freya could live with a compatible dog but no cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston