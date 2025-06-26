5 . Pearl

This little angel is called Pearl and she's a one-year old white and tabby, domestic short hair. Her favourite things to do are sleeping/chilling, watch the world go by and having lots of strokes/fuss. She likes to be groomed, meet new people and doesn’t mind being picked up but not for long before she tries to get away. She isn’t a fan of other cats so would be better of being the only cat in the household. She needs a home with no other animals and could live with cat savvy children aged 6+. Photo: RSPCA Preston