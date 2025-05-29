With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Bruno and Steve.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Bruno
Meet Bruno -a two-year-old Staffie cross. Bruno loves meeting new people and being made a fuss of. He is a very placid dog in the home, loves his cuddles and human companionship but will now settle in sunny spots on his own. He is looking for a home with children of primary school age and above, and no cats. He could live with another suitable dog. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Kimble
Kimble is an adorable 11-month-old domestic short hair. She is an extremely affection girl who loves attention! She loves to chill in her bed, but also enjoys sitting on her cat tower outside and being a nosey neighbor to all the other cats! She is looking to be the only cat in the home, and without a dog. She is very friendly and could live with young children of primary school ages. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Steve
Meet Steve. He is still quite the shy guy and is yet to show his full personality at the centre, but he is very calm and reserved despite his shyness. He will benefit most from a home with children aged 14+, this is so the home environment is as peaceful as possible and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Buzz and Bandit
Meet adorable domestic short haired eight week old tabbies Buzz and Bandit! Usually Buzz follows Bandit and learns things from him, such as using cat flaps. He is still getting used to being handled, but does like cuddles for a short amount of time. Bandit is the cheekier and more adventurous kitten; he will be the first one to make a move into a new area and try new things. These brothers are looking for a home that can accommodate both of them. They can live with children of any age, and could live with another friendly cat who can tolerate their craziness! Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Archie
Archie is a lovable and bouncy three-year-old male Lurcher. He has been looking for his forever home for a while! Archie is a large boy who loves nothing more than playing and receiving whatever attention he can get! He loves to stretch his legs like any lurcher and will spend most his time trying to get you to play with him whether its inside or out! He e is looking for a home with no other animals and can be rehomed with children 16+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Topsy
Topsy is our loveable one-year-old domestic short hair. She loves receiving a fuss and will gladly come over when called, meowing along the way. She is looking for a home with no other cats or dogs as she prefers her own space, and could live with children aged 7+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.