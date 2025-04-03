With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Luna, Haribo and Zorro.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Luna
Luna is young energetic two-year-old black Labrador Cane Corso cross who is described as 'very friendly and affectionate'. She can live with children over 12 and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Haribo
Haribo is a lovely three-year-old male Shih Tzu who loves a good play, especially with toys if you throw one for him, he will happily entertain a good game of fetch. He would be best suited to a household where he would be the only pet. He can live with children of secondary school age 11+ that are dog savvy and understand Haribo's boundaries especially whilst settling in. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Alice
Alice is a beautiful two-year-old Cane Corso cross. Alice loves to run around and get the zoomies, she still has that puppy nature about her and is all paws. She is a big foodie unless there are people around, then she may be more interested in them as she loves nothing more than having lots of fuss and giving kisses! She can be rehomed with children aged 11+ and needs a home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Bessie
Bessie is an 11-year-old Staffordshire Bull cross who is looking for her forever home. Due to being an older girl, she has unfortunately gone deaf, but this doesn’t for any reason stop her having that cheeky personality! She loves affection almost as much as she loves her food and if she isn’t getting the attention she wants may even give you the odd bark! As Bessie is quite a laid-back dog in a home environment, she could be rehomed with children aged primary school and above and no other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston
5. Roxy
Meet beautiful five-year-old Old Tyme Bulldog Cross Roxy. Roxy hasn't had the best start in life unfortunately being let down by humans, due to this Roxy arrived very shut down and worried about everything in life. She is a very timid girl so she needs a family that can help her gain confidence and thrive. She would really benefit from a home with another dog that meets her energy to help boost her confidence and can live can live with children 5+ that are dog savvy. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Flopsy
Flopsy is a friendly one-year-old domestic short-hair. Flopsy came to the centre after being in a multicat household, where unfortunately the owner couldn't cope. Since being with us in RSPCA care, she has grown in confidence and learnt to love a cuddle. She is looking for a home with children aged 5+ and could live with another cat. She could potentially live with a calm dog. Photo: RSPCA Preston
