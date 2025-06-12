With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Dodie and Cynthia.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Thelma and Louise
Thelma (tabby and white) and Louise (tabby) are 11-week-old sisters who are looking for a home to make their own brand of cheeky mischief in. They are high energy, high jinx kind of kittens who have a real zest for life. They love to play with cat toys and they can also turn any kind of object into a play thing. Beware of your pens and ornaments!! When they have worn themselves out they like to get themselves into one big heap for a snooze to recharge. They can live with children of a secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
2. Argento
Argento is a boar around 12 months of age. He is the most confident of the piggy crop currently in our care, and is always the first to wheek demandingly when he hears the fridge door open! He quickly trots over to the bars to stand on his hind legs and hurries his humans along if they are too slow with the greens! He has been castrated and wants to live with a female piggy, or group of girls in a large indoor set up. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
3. Rummikub
Rummikub is a beautiful all black kitten looking for her forever home with her sister Uno or another young cat (max one-year-old). Rummikub, who is famous for her enormous purr, is still quite dinky and kitten-like and would make a great new family member where any children are secondary age or above. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
4. Uno
Uno is a beautiful all black kitten looking for her forever home with her sister Rummikub or another young cat (max one-year-old). Uno is still quite dinky and kitten-like and would make a great new family member where any children are secondary age or above. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
5. Moretti and Rossellini
On the lookout for an adorable, ready-made piggy pair - with great hair dos, to boot? Then look no further! Moretti (black and white, 18 months) and Rossellini (ginger and white, 12 months) are a bonded pair of piggy boys. The lads are very much typical guinea pigs. Their favourite things to do are tunnel through deep hay, gnaw on their cardboard boxes, and wheek for veggies! The boys are still quite shy, and derive most comfort from being close to each other, snuggled up in their hay. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
6. Domino
Domino is a handsome and incredibly charming four-month-old kitten looking for a home with his brother Ludo or another young cat (max one-year-old). Domino and his siblings are still quite dinky and kitten-like and would make great new family members where any children are primary school age or above. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
