1 . Thelma and Louise

Thelma (tabby and white) and Louise (tabby) are 11-week-old sisters who are looking for a home to make their own brand of cheeky mischief in. They are high energy, high jinx kind of kittens who have a real zest for life. They love to play with cat toys and they can also turn any kind of object into a play thing. Beware of your pens and ornaments!! When they have worn themselves out they like to get themselves into one big heap for a snooze to recharge. They can live with children of a secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Manchester